Eight corona deaths in Punjab

LAHORE: During the last 24 hours, 171 new Coronavirus cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 439,003. Besides, 418,237 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,874 till date. In recent 24 hours, no death was reported from Lahore whereas 8 deaths have been reported in Punjab due to Coronavirus taking the total tally to 12,892. During the last 24 hours, 16,845 tests are conducted making a total of 7,815,491 tests.