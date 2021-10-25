Two PPP workers injured in firing

PESHAWAR: Two workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were wounded in firing after a rally against the government on the Ashraf Road on Sunday.
An official said the PPP workers clashed with each other after a rally against the government due to the high prices of daily use items.
The official said two PPP workers Adil and Mohammad Asif sustained injuries in the firing and were taken to a hospital.
