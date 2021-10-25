Body to probe death of patient

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has formed a fact-finding committee to probe into the death of a female patient in Services Hospital, Lahore.

A female patient, Ms. Rubab Hamza, a resident of Laxmi Mansion, Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, had allegedly died through negligence at Services Hospital, Lahore, (SHL) on October 22, 2021.

The committee is headed by Prof Dr Arif Nadeem. Its members are: SIMS Professor of Medicine Naila Asad, SIMS Professor of Anesthesia Shahid Iqbal and Dr Shahid Latif, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department additional secretary, South Punjab Secretariat.

The committee has been tasked to assess the causes of the death of the patient keeping in view the relevant record and medical history of the patient to find out the negligence, if any, on part of the management to fix responsibility. The probe committee would submit its report within 48 hours.