Polio-free Pakistan top priority of govt: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated that polio-free Pakistan was a mission and among the priorities of the government and all-out resources were being utilised for the purpose.

Usman Buzdar in his message on ''World Polio Day'' said the administration had also been activated in anti-polio campaign along with the Health department.

The chief minister said he was personally monitoring the anti-polio drive. He also appealed the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio.

He termed the war against polio, a war for the better and polio-free future of the nation’s children. He paid rich tributes to the services of polio workers and said that they were heroes and front line workers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the opposition’s rallies and protest a futile and meaningless activity, saying that neither these elements have been sincere with people in the past nor they will be in future.

The chief minister said that the opposition should realise the seriousness of the current circumstances and avoid spreading chaos.

Buzdar condemned the opposition’s attempt to divide the nation in such a critical situation and said that the opposition did not care about the people or the country.

These elements were only putting national interests at stake just for gaining political millage.

The present scenario demanded unity, brotherhood and solidarity as there was no room for the politics of self-interest in the current circumstances.