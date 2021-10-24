PU holds ‘Voters Education in Pakistan’ webinar

LAHORE : Punjab University's Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organised webinar on “Voters Education in Pakistan”. Director of Confucius Institute and Professor of Political Science Dr Rana Ijaz Ahmad delivered a talk as a keynote speaker along with Maham Syed from USA, and others spoke on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Amra Raza, Director PSC & Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities highlighted the need of voter’s education in Pakistan and said it was our responsibility to educate the people to participate in the electoral process.

Ms Maham Syed, a Human Resource graduate from Oakland University, Michigan USA, believed that voting was one of the crucial aspects that decide the fate of a country.

She highlighted the fact that most Pakistani citizens are not aware of the voting process and end up voting the choice of their parents/elders.

She quoted the example of education system of USA and proposed it for Pakistan to educate every citizen up to primary level, so every citizen gets awareness about their rights as citizens and overall ethical sensibility. She emphasised on the use of information technology along with print media in a vigilant way to increase voters’ education. Prof. Dr. Rana Eijaz Ahmad emphasised the voter's education in Pakistan.