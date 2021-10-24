The issue of domestic abuse is not a recent phenomenon. Since centuries domestic abuse has been a global issue that cuts through nationality, gender, religion and ethnicity. Reports by the World Health Organization reveal that 35 percent of women worldwide have experienced some form of violence at some point in their lives.

Oppression against women dates back to the 753 B.C. Laws in the time allowed men to substantially beat their wives in order to discipline them. In the early 1800s many jurisdictions allowed wife beating and considered such acts as the right of the husband. Popular opinion began to change in the late 1800s due to resistance shown by feminist movements and many courts began to deny such a right being possessed by the husband. It was only in 1871 that this leverage was taken back from men in the US. In the 1970s the subject of domestic violence started being discussed in the public and feminists urged victims to speak up about their ordeals and encouraged them not accept blame for their situation. However even in the 21st century the problem of domestic abuse remains deep –rooted and ingrained in our society.

This abuse is suffered by women for many apparent reasons, sometimes in the name of honour, where women have done an act to bring shame to the family and many a times as a form of teaching them discipline so that they live their lives according to the rules set out by the male heads of the family. Domestic abuse is an important issue in the modern day and it covers any sort of violence, behaviour or abuse which consists of controlling, threatening or coercing behaviour. Ultimately, this is an issue which can be experienced by anyone regardless of their age, ethnicity, religion, gender or sexuality.

Recent studies indicate that 10 out of every 70 women endure domestic violence in Pakistan. On an estimate around 5000 women are killed as a result of domestic abuse annually, while thousands of others are either injured or permanently disabled. The acts of abuse continue to be carried on especially in third world countries like Pakistan because authorities consider the matter of domestic abuse a private one as opposed to a public one. On most occasions victims either hesitate or refuse to report incidents to the police for fear of judgment from society, fear of the abuser or from fear of being abandoned. In worst case scenarios victims are murdered by their abusers in retaliation to being reported to the authorities. It is an issue which is rampant across Pakistani society and not discussed partially due to the notions of a family’s “honour”, and due to the prevalent socio-economic issues as well as cultural issues, women are expected to endure acts of domestic abuse and not discuss them, or address them.This has led to a culture of silence within Pakistani society, which is devastatingly harmful for women.

Recent statistics by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also show that 90 percent of women in Pakistan have experienced some form of domestic violence. These same statistics show that they are unwilling to report these incidents due to fear and social stigma, as in the majority of situations where the report it, the abuse increases or they are unable to take their cases to court. This showcases there is psychological manipulation and fear in situations of domestic violence in Pakistan, as well as a deep-rooted culture of silence in such situations. In order to counter this, great reforms are needed in the criminal justice system, as well as widespread awareness.

The constitution of Pakistan guarantees that:

“All citizens are equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law.

There shall be no discrimination on the basis of sex.”

Nothing in this Article shall prevent the State from making any special provision for the protection of women and children.

To prevent domestic violence in Pakistan, several steps can be taken, and the first one is launch of awareness programs.

This issue needs recognition at a national level, and the government should introduce reforms at a grass roots level. Equal opportunities of employment should also be given to women, and funds should be allocated for awareness campaigns on domestic violence in all societies, especially rural areas where it is most common. Crisis centers should also be established in urban as well as rural areas, with professionals who have the knowledge on how to deal with this common occurrence. Another crucial step which must be taken, is to provide religious definitions and explanations on the rights of women in order to emphasize its importance on a religious level. Other ethnic groups and minorities must also be considered when creating awareness on domestic violence.

One of the most important steps which the government can take, is to introduce widespread reforms in the judicial system and the police, in order to create an environment where women are encouraged to speak on domestic violence. Domestic violence in Pakistan primarily due to lack of education and awareness on this issue.This is also due to a power imbalance and social values. In order to protect women from this issue, drastic and holistic steps need to be taken.