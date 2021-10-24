Wanted gang busted

Islamabad : Sihala Police have arrested three active members of a gang including ring leader involved in looting people on gun point and recovered snatched mobile phone, cash from their possession, the police spokesman said.

A team of officials of Sihala Police Station traced the gangsters while using modern technology and scientific methods of investigation.

The detainees have been identified as Tauseef Ahmed, Zeeshan Ali and Usman Ali. Snatched mobile phones and cash have been recovered from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of looting people in areas of Sihala.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

The action was taken on the directions of SP Rural Zone Muhammad Usman Tipu and under the supervision SHO Sihala Inspector Mirza Gulfraz and others.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar has appreciated the performance of the Police team and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.