Sarim Burney seeks probe into ‘ANF raid on residence’

Sarim Burney, a prominent social worker, claimed on Saturday that an Anti-Narcotics Force official raided his residence in Karachi.

He said a person, namely Ayub, introducing himself as an official of the ANF, arrived at his residence in an official vehicle and searched the entire house on the pretext that he had information about the presence of drugs there.

Burney said drug dealers operate at a shop located on the ground floor of his office in the old Sabzi Mandi area, and he has complained several times, but no one takes action against them. Instead, he said, his house was raided and searched. He appealed to the ANF chief to conduct a proper investigation into the raid. When contacted, an ANF official declined to comment.