MTI Reforms Act linked to autonomy of hospitals

PESHAWAR: Chairman All Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) Policy Board Prof Dr Nausherwan Burki has said that the most important aspect of MTIs Reforms Act (2015) is the autonomy granted to the public sector hospitals so that they can overcome all the shortcomings related to human resources, equipment and other crucial issues directly and indirectly related to patient care.

Mohammad Asim, media manager of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), said that Prof Dr Nausherwan Burki presented a comprehensive overview regarding the implementation of MTIs reforms in a true sense. Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, also holding health portfolio as an additional charge, Secretary Health Tariq Orakzai and Special Secretary Health Farooq Jamil were also present in the meeting.

Dr Burki said that recruiting senior faculty, nurses and other staff and purchasing all the latest machinery and equipment had now become easier than before. He said the Board of Governors of all MTIs should play their role to ensure quality of healthcare in their respective hospitals.

Dr Burki said the policy board would extend support to all MTIs and they are encouraged to reach out in case of any issue in the process.

Taimur Jhagra said that modern facilities had been provided to the patients under MTI Act.

“With this system, all hospitals can meet all their needs without any pressure, which will directly benefit the patients,” he said.

Taimur Jhagra said that they were determined to improve the health system not only in KP but all over the country.

He said that all MTIs should also engage with the media in such a way to tolerate legitimate criticism in order to improve the system.

“All MTIs are encouraged to approach the policy board in case of any hindrance in running the administrative affairs and the MTI reforms must be implemented,” the minister said.