Dean UoP’s faculty of numerical sciences named

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Yaseen Iqbal has been appointed as dean Faculty of Numerical & Physical Sciences, University of Peshawar.
A formal notification to this effect was issued on Friday. The notification says: “The Governor/Chancellor University of Peshawar is pleased to appoint Prof Yasin Iqbal as dean faculty of numerical and physical science till his retirement on June 28, 2023 with immediate effect.”
Dr Iqbal is the chairman of the department of Physics University of Peshawar. He had joined the university as foreign professor in 2004. He has done in MSc in Physics from Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan and PhD from the University of Sheffield (UK) in Engineering Materials.
