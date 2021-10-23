50-bed ward set up for dengue patients at Kath

MANSEHRA: District administration has established another 50-bed isolation ward at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital to better meet the influx of dengue patients.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan told reporters here on Friday that dengue fever cases were still being reported across the district and isolation wards were established at rural and tehsil health facilities across the district to provide better healthcare services to the patients. “We have been carrying out the fumigation spray to quell the mosquito-borne larva to bring the cases’ ratio down,” Dr Qasim said.
The official said that though the medical experts predicted an end to the dengue virus with the start of current winters’ rains, the district administration was extending all possible help to deal with the current situation.
