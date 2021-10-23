SSGC outplay KRL in PPFL match

RAWALPINDI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) outplayed defending champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) 3-0 in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match while Wapda and Army played a 1-1 draw here at Municipal Stadium.

SSGC were leading 2-0 at the lemon break with goals coming from Saad Ullah in the 17th minute. Tahir doubled the score in the 32nd minute with a first-time strike from the left flank. Saad Ullah was again on target in the 55th minute to settle the matter.

SSGC also missed a penalty in the 51st minute. Muhammad Waheed, Sadam Hussain, and Ali Khan (SSGC) received yellow card for playing rough game.

In the second match, Army took 1-0 lead at the end of the first half with Mateen Tariq scoring the opener. Wapda drew level through Ashfaquddin in the 79th minute.