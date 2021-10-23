It’s all a farce

This refers to the editorial ‘Low ranking’ (October 21). It is ironic that while our leadership is talking about Riasat-e-Madina and exhibiting devotion by superficial actions such as lighting up buildings and cutting cakes, our state is immersed in the menace of corruption.
Faith is beginning to sound like a protective shield against the cries of the poor. We should focus on following the essence of faith instead of using it at convenience, knowingly or unknowingly.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
Recently, the Ministry of Interior relocated the passport office of Abbottabad about 10 km away from where it used to...
Gilgit-Baltistan is replete with rich cultural and religious heritage sites. Unfortunately, the Khanaq-e-Mullah...
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain urged the private sector to increase the salaries of...
Given the constant hue and cry about how the government has failed to import gas on time, a question comes to mind:...
In post-pandemic times, the world faces yet another global dilemma – a scarcity of energy resources. Covid-19...
Pakistan's education does not seem to be on a path that could make it robust and provide equal opportunities and...