Saturday October 23, 2021
It’s all a farce

Newspost
October 23, 2021

This refers to the editorial ‘Low ranking’ (October 21). It is ironic that while our leadership is talking about Riasat-e-Madina and exhibiting devotion by superficial actions such as lighting up buildings and cutting cakes, our state is immersed in the menace of corruption.

Faith is beginning to sound like a protective shield against the cries of the poor. We should focus on following the essence of faith instead of using it at convenience, knowingly or unknowingly.

Mariam Khan

Lahore

