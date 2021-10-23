Woman accuses in-laws of occupying 140 acres of land

SUKKUR: A woman has accused her in-laws of trying to illegally occupy her 140 acres of agricultural land and pressurising her by politicians and police to give up her land.

Addressing a press conference at the Umerkot Press Club, Farzana Banglani, w/o Khadim Banglani (late), resident of Umerkot ,Tharparkar, accused Sajjad, Dr Bahar Banglani and other in-laws of using coercive means to force her to give up her possession of 140 acres of agricultural land with the help of politicians and police.

Farzana said she owns 140 acres of agricultural land near Soofi Faqir area and whenever she wanted to cultivate or rent out the land, Dr Banglani hurls threats, attacks her children and even kidnaps farmers working on the land. If this was not all, they have also managed to institute false cases with the tacit help of the police, she charged. She said on Friday, her in-laws escorted by a police mobile, attacked and dragged her on the road and got peasants working on her land arrested. When she approached the relevant SHO, he refused any help, saying due to political influence, he cannot help her.