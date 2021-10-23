People suffering but decisions being made outside Parliament: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said the country is facing severe problems presently as the people are suffering unprecedented unemployment and economic misery but despite this, the decisions are being made outside the Parliament.
“Whenever, the PPP came to power, it came through the support of the people and that is why, the future of the country and the nation was decided by the Parliament,” he said on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto.
The former president said when the PPP comes to power again through the support of the people, it will give the country a free and dignified foreign policy. “The Parliament will make decisions in the interest of the country and the people,” he said.
He said the 18th Constitutional amendment is despised by the anti-democratic thinking. The former president paid homage to late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, saying she worked for the supremacy of Constitution, restoration of democracy and empowerment of Parliament.
He said Begum Nusrat Bhutto endured severe difficulties, tragic grief and trauma in this historical struggle. “By her endurance, a golden history has been created, which shows that a leader should have the courage to render sacrifice,” he said. The PPP has a long history of rendering sacrifices, he added.
