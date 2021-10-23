BankIslami inks agreement

KARACHI: BankIslami has entered into an agreement with M3 Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd to roll out communication services for its costumers, a statement said on Friday.

WhatsApp Business will enable BankIslami customers around the world to use the power of digital platform’s APIs in 180 countries around the world to offer a wide variety of customer-oriented communication on WhatsApp.

BankIslami will be rolling out large number of communication solutions for its customers on the underlining WhatsApp Business APIs, which will allow automation of communication processes and will help accelerate development of personalized, robotic and AI based Customer Support Services.

Bilal Fiaz, group head consumer banking, BankIslami said the bank aims to offer its customers optimal digital convenience through leveraging state of the art digital platforms and WhatsApp Business is one such initiative.