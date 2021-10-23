WB lauds PSIC CDI for promoting export-oriented industrial sectors

LAHORE:World Bank, on Friday, lauded the Cluster Development Initiative (CDI) of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) for strengthening the export-oriented industrial sectors of Punjab.

Ms Adja Mansora Dahourou, Senior Private Sector Specialist, World Bank along with Senior Urban Development Specialist, World Bank Tahir Akbar, and Economist, World Bank Rafay Khan visited the Cluster Development Initiative (CDI). Project Director CDI Tayyaba Kamal welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the approach and methodology of the programme. A detailed presentation was given to the delegation to apprise regarding the conception, objectives and cluster projects of CDI. It was informed that the CDI was executed by PSIC under the broader programme of World Bank.

The World Bank team also visited the design centres for the footwear and ready-made garment clusters i.e. Pakistan Shoe Design Hub (PSDH) and Apparel Design & Research Centre (ADRC) respectively. These centres have been established under the CDI project in collaboration with PFMA and PRGMEA for providing indigenous and affordable design and market services.

SPU: Special Protection Unit (SPU) Director DIG Munir Ahmed Zia Rao visited Chinese Consulate Lahore and met with acting Chinese Council General Mr Ping to discuss security of Chinese officials. DIG Munir Ahmed said that Special Protection Unit under the command of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has been deployed on the security of all foreigners including Chinese across Punjab and SPU is providing foolproof security to the Chinese nationals. He further said that Pak-China relations will be strengthened further with the completion of CPEC projects. Mr. Ping, acting Chinese Council General, acknowledged the SPU's services to Chinese security and added that Pakistan is just like second home to Chinese citizens.

Shuja: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) Ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said that all Muslim countries should recognise the government of the Afghan Taliban.

In a statement on Friday, Shujauddin referred to the recent consultation sessions in accordance with the Moscow Format where Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan and many Central Asian states met with top Taliban leadership and agreed on the need to strengthen regional security. He said inviting Afghan Taliban to such an important regional meeting was a message by the regional powers that they considered Taliban the real representative authority in Afghanistan having the writ over the entire country.