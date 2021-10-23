Seven die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around seven patients died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Punjab, including three deaths reported from Lahore, while 203 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 438,650. Besides, 417,512 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 8,258 till date. During the last 24 hours, 15,406 tests were conducted making a total of 7,782,084 tests.
Dengue: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the current situation of dengue in the whole province. He directed the department concerned to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab. In this regard, he appealed to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places. During the last 24 hours, 477 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province out of which 354 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore. So far this year, 8,882 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the whole province while 6,347 confirmed cases have been reported from Lahore so far. One death was reported from Punjab in 24 hours taking total to 22. A total of 2,311 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 1,324 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 987 patients are admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab.
