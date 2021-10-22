Three die as school van plunges into ravine near Rawalakot

MUZAFFARABAD: Two schoolchildren died and 7 others were injured when a school van plunged into a deep ravine after a collision with a truck at Khaigala near Rawalakot town of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), about 90km from here, on Thursday.

A local police official said the vain carrying school children to home when went off the road into a deep ravine after a collision with a truck coming from the opposite side on Ali Sojal Road near Khaigala leaving all the children injured. Three of them succumbed to injuries at Rawalakot Combine Military Hospital while 7 were in critical condition. The truck driver was arrested.

Meanwhile, at least four people were reported killed and 17 wounded when a passenger coaster plunged into a river at Jalavei village in Neelum Valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Thursday evening.

Commissioner Muzaffarabad Masood Ur Rehman said the coaster from Tau Butt village, the endpoint of Neelum Valley Kail town, lost control and it fell into the river. 17 injured were shifted to the nearby health facility by local people.