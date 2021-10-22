IGP Punjab orders action against those blocking highways in protests

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali has said all-out efforts will be made to protect lives and property of people, stressing effective use of all available resources to maintain law and order and root out crime across the province.

The IGP issued these instructions to all RPOs during a video link conference held at Central Police Office here on Thursday. Strict action has been directed against those who block highways in protests and cause problems for citizens, the IGP said.

He said maintaining writ of state is one of basic duties of police and strict actions should be taken against miscreants and their facilitators to thwart any attempt to disturb peace. The IGP said that in areas where crime rate is high number of patrolling personnel should be enhanced besides effective monitoring of patrolling plan.