Ex-info secretary seeks quashing of reference against Gilani

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court Thursday sought comments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of a co-accused praying to quash the reference pertaining to illegal award of an advertising campaign contract.
Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was also named in the reference. He was allegedly involved in misuse of powers to benefit a private firm. At the outset of hearing, former information secretary Farooq Awan filed a petition and prayed the court to quash the reference after new ordinance had been promulgated. The matter did not fall under the jurisdiction of accountability court, he added. The court served notices on NAB and sought comments till November 10. The accused were alleged for granting advertising contract of Universal Service Funds to a private firm.
