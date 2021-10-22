Need stressed to look into food security challenges

PESHAWAR: A function was arranged at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture University Peshawar to mark ‘World Food Day’ in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht was the chief guest on the occasion.

The function was also addressed by FAO’s international coordinator for the province, Waleed Mehdi, and coordinator for Peshawar, Mujeebur Rahman.

The FAO officials shared information about the importance of the ‘World Food Day’.

They said the day is marked to create awareness about hunger, food scarcity and availability of a balanced and healthy diet.

The official informed the participants about the steps being taken by the FAO for overcoming food shortages around the globe.

Speaking as chief guest, Dr Jehan Bakht said the world is facing the serious problem of food security.

“Availability of food, supply, stability, nutrition and selection of food are the issues that leave deep imprints on our health, economy, social and political life,” he argued.

He stressed the need to look into the challenges of food security.

The vice-chancellor said the attention should be focused on the preparation of quality seeds and ensuring the provision of a healthy diet for everyone.

He urged the stakeholders to benefit from the latest technologies for the production of quality food.

Dr Jehan Bakht exhorted the researchers to come forward to overcome the challenges of water scarcity, climate changes and modified seed. “This would help us overcome the challenges of food security,” he added.