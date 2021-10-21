Info sought on transgender people in Punjab jails

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission has directed the IG Jails to make public within three days the number of transgender people in all jails of Punjab and barracks made for them.

In the Foundation for Basic Rights Islamabad vs IG Jails case, it was said that action will be taken against the IG Jails and the public information officer if they don’t reveal the above-mentioned information within the given time under Section 15 of the Right to Information Act.

According to documents received by daily Jang, the Foundation for Basic Rights Islamabad had sought information from the IG Jails whether separate barracks have been erected for transgender inmates. And if they have been erected, what are their details.