ANP to protest against price hike

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Wed­nesday announced protests against unprecedented price-hike at tehsil and district levels and would hold a grand public gathering in the provincial capital on November 10.

Speaking at a news conference at Bacha Khan Markaz, provincial spokes­person of the ANP and MPA Samar Haroon Bilour said that the party had observed successful hunger strike camps across the province against price-hike last week.

She said that the party leadership had decided at its provincial cabinet meeting that the protest movement would continue and in this connection protest rallies would be held at district and tehsil levels on October 25 while grand public gathering would be held in Peshawar on November 10.

The MPA said that prices of edible items and medicines had increased manifold in the last three years.

“And now the rates of petroleum products have been increased on the behest of the International Monetary Fund and other international financial organizations,” he added.