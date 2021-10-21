3 drug factories sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three drug factories were busted and narcotics worth millions of rupeeswere recovered during an action in the limits of the Khazana Police Station, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police-Rural Sajjad Khan told reporters that the police, while acting on a tip-off, conducted raids in Khazana where three factories manufacturing ice and ecstasy pills were sealed.

The official said four accused including a woman were arrested during the actions. The cops recovered 5kg ice, 146,000 ecstasy pills and 126kg raw material from the factories that were being run in rented houses.