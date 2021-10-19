AIOU extends admission deadline till October 28

Islamabad:The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission deadline for the educational programmes offered in the second phase of autumn 2021 semester till October 28 without late fee charges.

AIOU VC Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum took this decision on the basis of a number of applications received from hundreds of fresh and continuing students throughout the county. Director Admissions Syed Zia Ul Hasnain informed that these programmes include BA General (Associate Degree in Arts), B.Com (Associate Degree in Commerce), BBA, 2 year Associate Degree in Education, BS (ODL mode) programmes in ten disciplines, 1 -Year Postgraduate Diploma Programmes as well as 1.5/2.5/ 4- year B Ed programmes are also included.

All the designated bank branches have been instructed to facilitate the students in this regard. The prospectuses and admission application forms for all these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and fresh and continuing students can apply online till October 28 without any late fee charges.