PU sets up air quality monitoring network

LAHORE: University of the Punjab, with the help of Cranfield University, UK, has established for the first time in Pakistan an air quality monitoring network to perform high-resolution spatio-temporal measurements of air quality.

The sensors have been installed at various locations in the provincial metropolis, including Anarkali, DHA, Johar Town, Bahria Town, Township, PU, Walton, Iqbal Town, Wapda Town. These sensors will provide real-time data and will be an open access to the general public, students, researchers, institutions, policymakers and international agencies. The findings will be used to educate the people and help the government and lawmakers to curb pollution and to control health hazards of pollutants. The data will be used by researchers to assess air quality impact on human life, animal life and environmental health.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali from Punjab University and Dr Zaheer Ahmad Nasar from Cranfield University, UK, have already established partnership programmes to develop the capacity for postgraduate teaching and research on air quality management in Pakistan and are participating in the project entitled “High-resolution spatio-temporal measurements of air quality in Lahore”.

This study is part of a project “Enabling mitigating the air quality challenges in Hindu Kush Himalaya” led by Dr Zaheer Nasar, Professor Neil Harris and Dr Chris Walton from Cranfield University in collaboration with Dr Zulfiqar Ali (Punjab University) and Dr Iq Mead (Regional program manager – Atmosphere, ICIMOD, Nepal). Four workshops were conducted by academics from the UK and Pakistan prior to establishing the air quality network.

UVAS: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources University of Khuzestan, Iran, organised an international webinar on “Milk components as antimicrobial agents against infections” at Ravi Campus, Pattoki. Prof Dr Taherah Mohammadabadi was the speaker from Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources University of Khuzestan, Iran. She delivered an informative lecture on the topic of “Milk components as antimicrobial agents against infections”.

She said that milk contains various protective proteins and enzymes, including lysozymes, immunoglobulins, lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase which had antiviral, antibacterial and immunological properties. Immunoglobulins combat autoimmune diseases by strengthening the immune system and protecting the body against microbial and viral infections, she added. Dr Muhammad Junaid and number of national and international professionals attended the webinar via video link.