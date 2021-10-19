Matric exam result hype: Data shows only 1pc more students got A plus

LAHORE:Contrary to hype over unprecedented hike in the number of high achievers in matric this year, a comparison of Lahore Board’s matric results of the last three years shows that just one percent more students achieved A+ grade this year.

On the other hand, in A grade category fewer students could find a place i.e., just 9.08 percent this year unlike 17.31 last year. As per data, of all students who passed Secondary School Certificate (Matric) exams this year 21.03 percent achieved A+ grade (80 percent and above marks). Last year 19.72 percent students had achieved A+ grade while 19.56 percent of the students could achieve this grade in 2019. Over nine percent students were able to secure A grade (70 percent and above marks) this year unlike 17.31 percent in 2020 and 17.02 percent in 2019.

Similarly, just 11.06 percent students secured B grade (60 percent and above marks) this year unlike 24.16 percent in 2020 and 22.53 in the year 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 700 students had scored 1100 out of total 1100 marks in Lahore Board’s matric exam this year because of promotion policy the provincial government adopted as per decision taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC). The candidates had appeared in elective subjects only while as per the policy their marks obtained in elective subjects were reflected in compulsory subjects with 5 percent additional marks. This led to maximum marks i.e. 1100 out of 1100 marks in some cases. It is also pertinent to mention here that as per the promotion policy all those candidates who failed in any subject were awarded 33 percent marks. This led to 20.56 percent students securing E grade (less than 40 percent marks). In 2020 and 2019 only less than one percent students were placed in E grade category.

Many argue that if the percentage of high achievers (in different grades) over the years is taken into consideration it would be imprudent to adopt any further filter for intermediate level admissions. But for many the results do not reflect students’ true potential as they were

examined in elective subjects only and given additional marks as well. Those who oppose entrance test for Intermediate admissions argue that the same promotion policy was applied for Intermediate exams and many universities (such as Punjab University and the University of Education etc) did not conduct or plan to conduct entrance for admission to BS programmes.

Meanwhile, the Government College University (GCU) has announced holding entrance test and interviews for admissions to its intermediate programmes.

Talking to The News, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the university would not offer intermediate admissions on the basis of matriculation results alone. He said entrance test would carry 40 percent weightage, interview 10 percent while remaining 50 percent would be based on the students Matric marks.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the university’s experience with entrance test for BS programmes showed quality of induction.

A spokesperson of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) said that decision about merit based or open admission policy for intermediate programmes would be taken in a meeting of Deans and Admission Committee on October 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab will also offer admissions on open merit basis at its over 700 public sector colleges (including 100 in Lahore) across the province.