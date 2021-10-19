PTA renews Jazz license

Islamabad: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has renewed Jazz License due for renewal since 2019 after dismissal of a petition from Islamabad High Court, a statement said on Monday.
Renewed License has enhanced terms and conditions for coverage and quality of service, as established during the recent Pakistan Spectrum Auction. The license signing was held at the PTA headquarters. The license is renewed at a price of $449.2 million out of which Jazz has already paid $333.64 million on account of license renewal fee and applicable markup.
