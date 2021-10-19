Byco gets award

KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL) was given the ‘best place to work’ award 2021 at an event in Karachi, a statement said on Monday.

The event was organized by over 100 organizations, including the Pakistan Society of Human Resources Management (PSHRM). Byco Petroleum received the ‘best place to work’ award in the energy/oil and gas industry.

Speaking to the event, VP information – Byco Petroleum Pakistan Mr. Azfar Saeed Baig said,"Byco Pakistan is proud of its inclusive and diversified work culture in addition to its flexible working arrangements, open office space, and sophisticated in-house amenities."

The company took pleasure in its open work culture that fosters creativity and supports opinions and ideas, he added.