Security steps reviewed for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

A meeting of senior law enforcers, including the director general of the Sindh Rangers, was held at the Rangers Headquarters, Jinnah Courts, on Monday to review security measures for Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
The spokesman for the paramilitary said the meeting held under the chairmanship of DG Rangers Sindh Iftekhar Hussain Chaudhry. It was attended by Karachi’s commissioner, additional inspector general of police, the joint DG of the Intelligence Bureau, the DIGs of East, West and South districts and the CIA, and officials from other intelligence agencies.
The meeting discussed the overall law and order situation and a security plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. It decided to provide full protection to gatherings and processions related to Eid Miladf-un-Nabi, as well as to sensitive installations.
The meeting decided to strictly implement the standard operating procedures announced by the provincial government. It observed that it was the duty of the law enforcers to ensure a peaceful environment and keep an eye on those elements which might try to ignite religious hatred and extremism.
