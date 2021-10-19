PAF ready to preserve freedom at all costs: Air chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Monday said the brave PAF warriors have always displayed great courage during testing times and upheld the Quaid’s vision of PAF being second to none.

He was addressing as chief guest the graduation ceremony of 145th GD (P), 91st ENGG and 101st AD Courses being held at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur, said a PAF media release.

On arrival at the academy, the chief guest was received by Air Officer Commanding, PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaiser Janjua. While addressing the audience, Sidhu said: “I am proud that the armed forces of Pakistan are professionally competent and well-trained to cope with all internal and external challenges. I assure you that the PAF is poised to preserve our freedom at all costs.”

He emphasised that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and desires to maintain friendly ties with all countries. “However, our desire for peace must not be misunderstood as weakness. Let me make it clear that there can be no peace without a just settlement of the Kashmir issue. We condemn the grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K. I urge the international community to play its role in ending human rights violations and atrocities in IIOJ&K.”