PML-N slams increasing inflation, unemployment

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has slammed Imran Khan for the increasing inflation and unemployment in the country, claiming he put a progressing country and its people on a murderous road in three years.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Marriyum asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign immediately instead of killing hundreds of thousands with poverty and starvation. She said Imran Khan plummeted the national currency down to Rs173 against the dollar, drowning people under his tsunami of inflation and destroying the national economy.

“Imran did nothing in these three years other than making national institutions controversial by creating one after another spectacle of matters of routine procedures, only for his petty, shameless and personal interests.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shook the very foundations of the country by surrendering the fate of the country and its people to the IMF. He took a country with 5.8 growth rate projected to be the world’s fastest growing economy and dragged it down into a dark pit where there is no hope. Over the past three years, Imran did nothing other than lying, deceiving and robbing the nation," she said.

She pointed out that over the past three years, electricity tariffs have jumped from Rs11 to Rs24, gas tariffs from Rs600 to Rs1,400, flour from Rs35 to 80, sugar from Rs53 to Rs120, Ghee jumped to Rs142 and cooking oil to Rs340, petrol from Rs70 to Rs138, cost of medicines went up by 300 percent, tea was upto Rs25 more expensive and cost of a single piece of bread skyrocketed from Rs8 to Rs25.

“How will the poor of this country survive in this insane inflation? How will they feed, educate, pay for electricity, gas, medicines and medical treatment? How will they do anything when Imran Khan’s disastrous policies have already snatched whatever livelihoods they had," she questioned.