US defence chief in Georgia for military talks

Tbilisi: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the Black Sea, aiming to deliver a message of support against threats from Russia.
The first Pentagon chief to visit since 2014, Austin will seek to renew a military training program and demonstrate America’s commitment to Tbilisi, which has sought for years to become a full member of Nato. "We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defence official told reporters ahead of the trip.
