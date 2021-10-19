 
Tuesday October 19, 2021
The progressive increase in petrol prices has resulted in high rates of inflation and record unemployment. People are unable to make ends meet. The latest hike in prices has rendered a majority of people hopeless, and they cannot secure the necessities of life.

The government needs to look for a long-standing solution to the deteriorating economy of the country and make sincere efforts to mitigate the suffering of the people.

Tariq Khan

Swat

