The progressive increase in petrol prices has resulted in high rates of inflation and record unemployment. People are unable to make ends meet. The latest hike in prices has rendered a majority of people hopeless, and they cannot secure the necessities of life.
The government needs to look for a long-standing solution to the deteriorating economy of the country and make sincere efforts to mitigate the suffering of the people.
Tariq Khan
Swat
