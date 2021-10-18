 
Monday October 18, 2021
Youth abducted

Lahore
October 18, 2021

LAHORE : A youth was kidnapped in Chung area here on Sunday. The victim identified as Hamid had left his house on October 15, and did not turn up. Family believed that he had been kidnapped. Police have registered a case on the complaint of the boy’s father Hafeez Ullah Khan.

