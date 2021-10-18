Youth abducted

LAHORE : A youth was kidnapped in Chung area here on Sunday. The victim identified as Hamid had left his house on October 15, and did not turn up. Family believed that he had been kidnapped. Police have registered a case on the complaint of the boy’s father Hafeez Ullah Khan.
LAHORE : Four people were injured over an old enmity in Tibbi City area here on Sunday.The injured were identified as...
Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University is commencing the final examinations of programmes offered in the spring...
LAHORE : Steps should be taken to improve productivity of poultry farms, said Punjab Livestock Department Additional...
Islamabad : Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebratory preparations are gaining momentum at more than hundred Panahgahs with...
Islamabad : A ten minutes drive on potholed Islamabad Expressway’s PWD underpass has become a harrowed experience...
LAHORE : Aitchison College administration has decided to offer local qualifications, including matric and intermediate...