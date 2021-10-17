Is Shaukat Tarin still finance minister?

KARACHI: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin's constitutional term for the ministerial portfolio expired on October 16.
He had assumed charge as the Minister of Finance on April 17, 2021.
Under the Constitution, Tarin was bound to be elected to Parliament within six months, during which he could run the office of the finance minister, but, he could not.
Shaukat Tarin is currently in the US holding negotiations with the IMF. The federal government has not made any formal announcement regarding Tarin.
