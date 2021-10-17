ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the country’s environment was stable and issues related to the appointment of the ISI chief would resolve by Friday.

Talking to media on Saturday, he rejected the speculations of a rift between the government and the establishment over the issue of critical appointments, saying “some elements were deliberately trying to make sensitive institutions controversial but they will fail miserably.” “Country’s enemies will fail to fulfill their wishes.”

Sheikh Rashid said things were moving in the right direction and there was no question of political stability nor a threat to the politcal government.”

The interior minister said all the issues related to the appointment of the ISI chief have been settled to mutual satisfaction of the army and the Prime Minister’s Office. I had also met the COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa who is also comfortable with the way the situation has been resolved. He assure “the issue will be resolved by next Friday.” The annoucement, Rasheed said even could be made earlier then that.

The interior minister said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would be celebrated in a grand manner across the country with religious fervor and respect.

He said that all arrangements had been finalised for holding the functions on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal including at Convention Center where the prime minister would address.

He added various events had been planned in twin cities as Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions and rallies would be arranged in Rawalpindi and Islamabad besides number of other activities to celebrate the day.

Reacting to widespread criticism on hike in fuel prices, he said “no ruler ever wants inflation. Justifying Islamabad’s step, he said, “the wave of inflation has affected the entire world.” He added the trend of increasing prices of petroleum, edible oil, wheat and other edible items in the international markets had repercussions in the country.

He said that the long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for stability in the region and the international world. He said that peace in Afghanistan was a must for peace in Pakistan and that Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Rasheed said the things were fast changing in the region and Pakistan being a responsible state would fulfill its responsibilities of national security while meeting international expectations to strengthen peace in Afghanistan.

He added international world knows that Pakistan is a responsible country in the region. “We want peace in Afghanistan and are ready to support on humanitarian grounds.” He said that the international community should support the Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

Talking about development projects in Rawalpindi, the minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had inaugurated third university in the city while work on Ring Road will begin soon.

He said that three universities had been established in Rawalpindi while several educational institutions had been setup in the poor areas of the city. He said that the present government had finalisd the Nallah Lai project and its inaugural ceremony will be held on December 25. He added Mother and Child hospital project will also be started before December 25.