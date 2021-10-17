Thief flees in tractor after robbery in Australia

SYDNEY: A thief in a tractor has led police on a destructive chase through suburban streets and onto train lines in Australia, after allegedly stealing motorbikes from a shopfront.

Queensland Police released dramatic footage of the moment a farm vehicle ploughed into a motorbike store’s window early Friday morning in Ipswich, west of Brisbane. According to police, the driver then got out of the cabin and attached two motorbikes to a boom on the front of the vehicle before driving off.