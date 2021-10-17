Inter-Varsity Naat, Qirat and Speech contests conclude

LAHORE : A provincial-level Inter-University Naat, Qirat and Speech Competition concluded at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday.

In connection with the Shan-e-Rehmatul lil Alameen (PBUH) Week, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab had orgainsed the competition in which students from different universities and colleges of Punjab participated.

HED Punjab Secretary Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari and GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi distributed prizes and shields among the winners of the competition.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari said that they have set up Rehmatul lil Alameen chairs at six divisions of Punjab and these chairs would be set up in the rest of the divisions soon. He said Rehmatul lil Alameen Scholarships have also been launched with Rs. 417 million, and 891 students of government universities and 14,000 students of government colleges would benefit for them.

Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi spoke in detail about the importance of having institutions like Sheikh Abul Hasan Ash-Shadhili Sufism, Science & Technology Research Centre that focus on Islamic history and Sufi education besides social sciences and natural sciences. He shared the progress made about the establishment of the Sufism center.

CCPO office holds

Seerat Conference: A Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) Conference was organised by Capital City Police Lahore at District Police Lines on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed ul Hassan, Special Assistant for Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Central Ruet e Hilal Committee Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Gaddi Nasheen Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir Syed Annayat Gillani, Maulana Ramzan Sialvi, members of Central Executive Peace Committee participated in the Seerat Conference.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhary, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, all SSsP, SsP, officers and officials of different units of Lahore Police also participated in the conference.

Provincial Minister Pir Syed Saeed ul Hassan in his speech said the aim of the conference was to enlighten the different aspects of life of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He discussed set of principles from the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and how young generation can incorporate them to improve their lives.

Special Assistant for Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Allama Tahir addressing the participants said that Islam is the biggest ambassador of the rights of human beings.

He urged that we talk a lot about ‘Seerat e Tayyaba’ but we lack implementation factors in this regard.