PFF names committees for PPFL Rawalpindi phase

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has constituted three committees for Rawalpindi leg of Pakistan Premier Football League.
The league is being played at Municipal Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Local organising committee: Raja Ishtiaq Ahmed, Chacha Saeed Ahmed, Taimoor Kayani, Raja Masood Ahmed, Syed Zakir Hussain Naqvi, Tahir Qureshi, Ch. Amjad Ali, Zahid Shah, Nasir Kayani, Muhammad Javed, Hafiz Waqar, Imran Khan, Islam uddin, Ashraf Balti and Malik Javed.
Technical Committee: Wazir Muhammad, Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, Chaman Khan and Zarar Mehmood Pirzada.
Ground Committee: Khurram Farooqui, Muhammad Idress, Muhammad Saddam Ali and Muhammad Haris Mushtaq.
