To be fair

It is a common practice in every public and private organisation that people in positions of power favour or assist someone on the basis of personal interest, without taking into account their merit. This is especially prevalent in educational institutions.
Teachers facilitate students they favour by awarding them extra marks or giving them assistance they don’t deserve. On the other hand, a number of hardworking students face difficulties with their academics and co-curricular activities. It must be ensured that teachers give grades on the basis of meritocracy rather than under the influence of any personal bias.
Anees Soomro
Shikarpur
