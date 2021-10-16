Nadra gives women choice to change surname after marriage

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has changed its policy that requires women to change their surname after marriage, Geo News reported Friday.
Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik, while addressing the Annual Rural Women’s Conference in Islamabad, said that the new policy would enable women to choose whether to replace their father’s name with their husband’s name after marriage.
He announced that a special department comprising female members for framing a policy for the registration of women with Nadra for the acquisition of a National Identity Card (NIC) has been set up.
Malik paid tribute to the female social workers' team that worked for the successful registration of 5,000 women with Nadra in Jacobabad. He stressed all women get their NICs issued at the earliest.
