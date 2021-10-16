LHC PIO told to make public details of three officers’ hiring

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Lahore High Court (LHC) public information officer (PIO) to make public all details about direct hiring of two registrars in grade-18 and an admin office coordinator in grade-17 in four days.

Chief Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah said in his order that Abdullah Malik Advocate had submitted an application to the LHC public information officer for provision of certified copies of all details to him under the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2013 about hiring of three officers including notification of the appointments, newspaper advertisement seeking applications, list of candidates, rules and regulations for the recruitment process and the status of the Lahore High Court admin committee.

However, remarked the chief commissioner, the LHC PIO did not bother to provide that information to the applicant. He said as 18 days have passed after submission of the application, the PIO must provide all these details to the applicant in four days to avoid further violation of the law.