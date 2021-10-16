RAWALPINDI: The 20th death anniversary of renowned photographer S.M Akram will be held today (Saturday) at house no BB-373, Street 7, Rehmanpura, says a press release.

S.M Akram started his carrier in 1963. He worked for many newspapers including Daily Jang, Pakistan Times, Kohistan and Tameer. He was father of Naveed Akram, photographer, ‘The News’. All friends and colleagues are requested to offer ‘dua’ for the departed soul of S.M Akram.