 
Saturday October 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Cash, stolen bike recovered

Lahore
October 16, 2021

Islamabad : The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested six members of a gang involved in looting people on gun point and recovered cash, stolen motorbike and weapons from their possession.

A CIA police team comprising ASI Jaffar Ali, ASI Bashrat Usman and other police officials while using modern technology and scientific methods of investigation traced the gangsters, said a news release.

More From Lahore
More From Latest