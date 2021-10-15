Imran can’t bat on difficult pitch: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan could not play on a difficult pitch.

In a chat with reporters after his appearance in the Accountability Court-III, he said the appointment of ISI chief became an issue due to the government's incompetence. “Five drafts were also made for extension in the term of the army chief,” he reminded.

Asked if the appointment would be same as announced by ISPR, Zardari replied, “I don't know, but Almighty Allah will do better.”

Asked if Prime Minister Imran Khan would be able to handle this situation, Zardari replied that he (Imran Khan) was finding it difficult to ‘manage his own politicians’.

Smiling, Zardari said his party would form the next government.

Asked how long the accountability process would last, Zardari it would continue until the economy slowed down further.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court-III (AC-III) Thursday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments in response to Asif Ali Zardari’s plea for acquittal in Toshakhana reference, reports APP.

NAB prosecutor informed the court that the reply of his department was in the approval phase and would be submitted soon after the procedure.

The judge remarked that it was already too late and instructed the prosecutor to try to file the comments before next date of hearing.

Judge Syed Asghar Ali noted that 22 witnesses had been testified so far and asked Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H

Naek how many witnesses he had crossed-examined.

Naek said after the new ordinance, the NAB had stopped working and sought the law and justice ministry’s opinion. The court subsequently granted time to NAB for submission of comments and adjourned the case for a week.

Former prime ministers Yousaf Raza Gilani and Nawaz Sharif were also named in the reference as accused.

Nawaz Sharif was declared as absconder in the case. The reference alleged that the accused the Toshakhana vehicles for their personal use.