AUKUS harms stability, says Putin

MOSCOW: The AUKUS, a security partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States, "undoubtedly" undermines regional stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"In my opinion, it is good to be friends with each other, but bad to be friends against someone.
This impairs the stability that we all talk about and we all care about," Putin said during an interview with US TV channel CNBC.
He said that he hopes the situation will not develop according to some unpredictable scenario and will not cause any additional tensions in the region.
