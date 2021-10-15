First-aid training workshop

LAHORE: Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab has conducted two days advance first aid training for journalists at a local hotel. Health beat journalists from various districts of Punjab attended the training. Participants were given practical demonstrations as how to deal with emergency situations like heart attack, bleeding, chocking, shock, bone fracture and CPR, etc. Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Justice (R) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq, Secretary PRCS Punjab Muhammad Zahid and DGPR Saman Rai attended the closing ceremony of two days training for Journalists. Addressing the participants, Justice (R) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that PRCS has been running largest programme of first aid throughout the country. Our team has been successfully delivering first aid training in different educational institutions and for different communities, he said and added that whenever a incident happens, journalists reach firstly to cover the event.