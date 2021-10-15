MoU inked for Gandhara heritage preservation

Islamabad : The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo met with the Secretary of the National Heritage and Cultural Division of Pakistan, Asif Hyder Shah and both sides extended their felicitations on the recent signing of a significant MoU aimed at the preservation and promotion of the rich Gandhara - Buddist Heritage of Pakistan between the cultural heritage authorities of both countries.

The ambassador indicated that within the framework of the MoU, the focus will be on the preservation of the rich Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan by providing capacity building opportunities and enhancing people to people exchanges for those working in this field and also on the promotion of Buddhist Tourism from Korea to Pakistan as it was initially discussed during the visit of the President of Jogye Order in 2019. The ambassador further added that Korea will be granting $4 million under this agreement.

Mr. Asif thanked the ambassador and the Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea for its tireless support to the preservation of Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan and assured that the Pakistani side will accelerate their efforts to achieve the desired outcomes of the MoU.